Sideshow Unveils New X-Men Mystique: Freedom and Destiny Statue

The mysterious and deadly villain of the X-Men, Mystique has arrived at Sideshow Collectibles with a new Premium Format Statue

Mystique features detailed design, iconic blue skin, and is posed on Trask Industries machinery.

Includes LED screen with X-Men Easter Eggs and swappable arm to showcase Mystique's transformation ability.

Available for pre-order at $685, the statue is set for release in August 2025 with orders live on Sideshow now.

Raven Darkhölme, also known as Mystique, is an iconic and legendary anti-hero inside the Marvel Comics Universe. First appearing in Ms. Marvel #16 (1978), she is a mutant shapeshifter who has the ability to mimic any human's appearance and voice. Mainly being a villain to the X-Men, she is a master master of disguise and espionage and now she is coming to life with Sideshow Collectibles. Coming in at 15.5" tall, the Mystique: Freedom and Destiny Premium Format Statue features the mutant fully detailed right from the pages of Marvel Comics and displayed on Trask Industries machinery.

Sideshow captured the beauty and seductive nature of Mystique quite nicely here, featuring her signature blue skin, white skintight outfit, and pose to lure in any unsuspected guard. The statue will have an LED feature where the screen beside her will light up, which features some other iconic X-Men Easter Eggs. Mystique will also get a swappable arm, which will help show off her transformation X-Gene in action. Marvel fans will be able to pre-order this mutant today for $685; she is set for an August 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow.

Mystique: Freedom and Destiny – Sideshow Collectibles

"Measuring 15.5" tall, 12.2" wide, and 13.6" deep, the Mystique: Freedom and Destiny Premium Format™ Figure finds a cool and composed Raven Darkhölme in the midst of a daring rescue. Perched atop Trask Industries machinery, Mystique holds a heavy weapon in one gloved hand while she uses the other to hack into the corporation's mainframe. A glowing screen reveals familiar allies in the fight for mutant rights: Pyro, The Blob, Toad, and Mystique's wife, Irene Adler, AKA Destiny. With Mystique in the building, those cells won't hold them for much longer!"

"This fully sculpted X-Men collectible presents Mystique at her most formidable. In one configuration, she proudly flaunts her blue skin and wears her classic white dress and boots. In another, her shapeshifting abilities are shown by multiple alternate swap-out pieces that indicate the security guard whose identity she stole, including a left leg, a left arm holding a key card, and a guard belt."

