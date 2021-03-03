Silent Hill 2 Bubble Head Nurse Returns With Mezco Toyz LDD

Mezco Toyz is taking us back to the horrific town of Silent Hill as they unveil their newest Living Dead Doll. This time we are getting the return of the Bubble Head Nurse from the hit horror game Silent Hill 2. This deadly nurse is a simple, psychotic illusion from the mind of our protagonist, James Sunderland, in the game, but this Living Dead Doll is nothing but real this time around. Standing 10" tall, the Silent Hill monster will have 5 points of articulation and will feature a bloody soaked outfit. Her head sculpt quite gruesome as well, making it a very intense collectible for any Silent Hill fan.

Silent Hill has seemingly been on the back burner for quite some time, and fans want more. This is one collectible that will be a great piece for both gamers and Living Dead Doll fans. It is packed with horrifying detail that will make it one unique piece, and it can be yours for only $46. The nightmare returns between August – October 2021, and fans can find pre-orders are already live and located here. Make sure you check out some of the other amazing horror collectibles also offered from Mezco Toyz through both Living Dead Doll and Mezco Designer Series lines. Stay Silent.

"Your worst nightmare personified, the Bubble Head Nurse from Silent Hill 2 joins the LDD Presents line! Lurking around every corner of Brookhaven Hospital, the Bubble Head nurse is a manifestation of James Sunderland's subconscious. Her swollen head and spastic movements echo the murder of his wife. Fairly aggressive in nature, this shrieking and gurgling monster is every night terror you've ever had… The Bubble Head Nurse features an all-new head sculpt depicting the humanoid's grotesque appearance and is outfitted in a nurse's uniform. LDD Presents Silent Hill 2: Bubble Head Nurse stands 10" tall and features 5 points of articulation. She is packaged in a window box, perfect for display."