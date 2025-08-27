Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged:

Sink Your Teeth into Savage Crucible's Wave 3 Pirahnoid Slate

War rages on in the Savage Crucible as Harvinger Studios finally hits Wave 3 of their legendary toy line with darkness from the sea

Article Summary Wave 3 of Savage Crucible unleashes the Pirahnoid Slate, a must-have translucent army builder figure.

Each figure stands 6-7 inches tall with over 30 points of articulation and highly detailed sculpting.

Pirahnoid Slate includes alternate hands, a club, and surprise blind bag accessories for collectors.

Pre-orders are live for Wave 3, with affordable pricing and more new Savage Crucible figures on the way.

The Savage Crucible Kickstarter campaign was a breakout success, launching Harvinger Studios' ambitious fantasy action figure line into the spotlight. Funded in early 2023, this crowdfunding campaign quickly exceeded its goal thanks to its stunning 1:12 scale figures, with intricate designs and richly developed lore. With its blend of sword-and-sorcery themes, customizable parts, and premium articulation, who would not want to get their hands on it. Each wave introduced unique factions, with Wave 3 being the last, as it introduced the Pirahnoids. One of which is the standard Pirahnoid Slate, the army building figure for Wave 3 that features an almost translucent blue sculpt with a club.

The Slates are bare-minimum figures with simple deco and simple accessories to give collectors a cheap Savage Crucible army builder. These beauties will be perfect for the Harbinger of the Abyss and his army, and they are priced at only $28.99. For fans who did not back the Kickstarters, new pre-orders are live on Fan Distributor sites like Big Bad Toy Store, with a Q4 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more Wave 3 releases with the Pirahanoid Savage, Fathom Scout, League Striker, Abyss Dreadnaught, and the wicked Harbinger of the Abyss.

Savage Crucible Pirahnoid Slate Action Figure

"Step into the Savage Crucible with Wave 3 of highly detailed, fully articulated 6-7-inch scale action figures. Each figure features premium sculpting, intricate paint applications, and over 30 points of articulation for dynamic posing. Designed with collectors in mind, Wave 3 expands the Savage Crucible universe with new warriors, beasts, and factions."

Product Features

6-7-inch scale (15.24cm-17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the world of Savage Crucible

Over 30 points of articulation

Works seamlessly with previous Savage Crucible figures for expanded world-building and kit-bashing

Includes a blind bag accessory and a blind bag card

Box Contents

Pirahnoid Slate figure

Alternate pair of hands

Club

