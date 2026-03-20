Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, tintin

Blast Off with LEGO and Their New Tintin Moon Rocket Set

Get ready to build as new sets are on the way from LEGO including the Adventures of Tintin with a Moon Rocket

Article Summary The iconic Tintin Moon Rocket gets the LEGO treatment with 1,283 pieces and classic comic details.

Includes minifigures of Tintin, Snowy, Captain Haddock, Professor Calculus, and the detectives Thomson and Thompson.

Based on Hergé's beloved Destination Moon and Explorers on the Moon adventures from The Adventures of Tintin.

Set launches April 1, 2026, at $159.99, perfect for Tintin fans and LEGO Ideas collectors alike.

Tintin is a young reporter and adventurer from The Adventures of Tintin, created by Hergé. This adventurer first appeared in 1929 with Tintin in the Land of the Soviets, and now he is arriving in 2026 with his very own LEGO set. Known for his intelligence, bravery, and strong sense of justice, Tintin travels the world solving mysteries alongside companions like Snowy, Captain Haddock, and Professor Calculus.

One of his most famous adventures involves a journey to the Moon, which inspired this new LEGO Tintin Moon Rocket set, which comes in at 1,283 pieces. Based on the comics Destination Moon and Explorers on the Moon, LEGO recreated the iconic red-and-white rocket that stands 19.5" tall. The set includes multiple minifigures with Tintin, Snowy, Professor Calculus, Captain Haddock, Thomson and Thompson, all in space suits. The Adventures of Tintin will continue in your LEGO Ideas collection, and this set is scheduled for release on April 1, 2026, for $159.99.

LEGO Ideas – Tintin Moon Rocket

"Launch a nostalgic mission to recreate the Tintin® Moon Rocket with this collectible LEGO® Ideas model building kit (21367) for adults. Capture the red and white markings of the rocket ship, as seen in classic comic books Destination Moon and Explorers on the Moon. Display with 5 minifigures, all in space suits with helmets and oxygen tanks (Tintin® and Captain Haddock® also each have radio accessories), plus a Snowy® figure."

"Remove a panel from the LEGO rocket's cone to reveal a detailed control room. Pose a character in the room, recalling the magical moment from Explorers on the Moon when Tintin's crew saw the Earth for the first time from space. A top space gift for creative adults and comic lovers, the set offers both new and more experienced builders a rewarding activity to create your own fun space decor. Set contains 1,283 pieces."

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