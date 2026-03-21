Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Gold Label Superman Kryptonite Replica

New DC Comics collectibles are on the way as Walmart Collector Con has aquired some brand new exclusives from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts a Superman Gold Label Glowing Kryptonite Replica, exclusive to Walmart Collector Con.

The 7-inch replica features a translucent green crystal and Superman-themed base with internal glowing light.

Inspired by Superman lore, Kryptonite first appeared in 1943 and is known as his legendary weakness.

Available now for $24.99, with more DC collectibles expected before McFarlane's license ends in 2026.

Get ready to prepare your Batcave or your Fortress of Solitude, as McFarlane Toys is giving fans new DC Comics replicas. Releasing for the Wamart Collector Con, a new DC Direct Kryptonite display has been revealed. Kryptonite first appeared in The Adventures of Superman radio show in 1943, which was introduced as a plot device to weaken Superman. It was then published in Superman #61 (1949), marking its official debut in DC Comics' print continuity.

Fans can now own their very own piece of Krypton with this impressive 7" replica that features the more iconic crystalline translucent green stone that has been depicted in media for decades. It is placed on a Superman-themed base and will have a glowing function. McFarlane Toys has not released many collectibles like this in the past, but they have given fans a Riddler Puzzle, Harley Quinn Bat, and this beauty, which is only $25! Collectors can purchase one right now for $24.99 on Walmart and receive it next week! Hopefully, more fun replicas like this will arrive throughout the year before the DC Comics license leaves McFarlane Toys at the end of 2026.

DC Direct Superman Glowing Kryptonite Replica (Gold Label)

"Bring a piece of the DC Universe into your collection with the Superman™ Glowing Kryptonite Prop Replica. Whether displayed on a shelf, desk, or in a collectord display case, this prop instantly becomes a centerpiece, with the unmistakable presence of Superman's greatest weakness."

Crafted with premium materials and intricate sculpted detail, the Kryptonite features a translucent, crystalline structure illuminated from within to create a striking visual effect

Glowing feature is operated by an internal light source

Stands approximately 7″ tall

BATTERIES NOT INCLUDED

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Collectibles

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!