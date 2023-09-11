Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: dc comics, deathstrike, Factory Entertainment

Slice and Dice with Factory Entertainment's Deathstroke Replica Sword

Factory Entertainment is back with a brand new replica s we return to the DC Universe as Deathstroke signature weapons has arrived

Deathstroke, also known as Slade Wilson, is a deadly anti-hero in the DC Comics universe. He is a highly skilled and formidable assassin and mercenary and is quite known for his exceptional combat abilities. Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez, Deathstroke debuted to fans in The New Teen Titans #2 back in 1980. Slade is a man with a mission, and he always gets the job done unless Batman or the Teen Titans get involved. He has a unique design that always makes him stand out with this one-eyed helmet and his signature sword, making him Deathstroke the Terminator, and now fans can bring that sword home.

Enter the shadowy world of DC Comics with Factory Entertainment as fans can wield Deathstroke's iconic sword. This awe-inspiring replica of this deadly legendary sword can now strike fear into your growing DC collection. Coming in at 30" wide, Factory Entertainment has meticulously crafted this blade with a Stainless Steel collectible with a leather-wrapped handle. Get ready to embrace the darkness with this beauty that comes with its own themed Deathstroke wall display and certificate of authenticity. Limited to only 500 pieces, DC Comics fans will not want to miss out on this beauty which is priced at $500 with pre-orders live right here.

Add Deathstroke's Sword to Your DC Comics Collection

"Deathstroke, the ruthless, biologically enhanced mercenary is widely considered to be one of the greatest and deadliest assassins in the DC Universe. This 31-inch long replica sword is based on the weapon Deathstroke uses as prominently seen in his DC Comics appearances throughout the decades and features a stainless steel blade, brass pommel, and a leather-wrapped handle."

"Each replica sword comes with a wall-hanging display plaque featuring Deathstroke artwork and a certificate of authenticity. Don't miss your chance to add this Deathstroke Sword Prop Replica to your DC Comics collection today!"

