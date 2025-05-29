Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: child's play, chucky, mafex

Slice and Dice with MAFEX's New Chucky from Bride of Chucky

Get ready to play hide and seek with your favorite murderous Good Guys doll as MAFEX unveils new Child’s Play figures

Article Summary MAFEX unveils a new Chucky figure inspired by Bride of Chucky, capturing the iconic stitched look.

This 5.12-inch figure features fabric clothes, dynamic articulation, and three gruesome head sculpts.

Comes loaded with accessories like a knife, hammer, shovel, game console, and the Heart of Damballah.

Available for pre-order at $134.99, the Chucky figure releases in April 2026 for horror collectors.

Chucky is back as Medicom releases a brand new MAFEX figure that captures his appearance from Bride of Chucky. This film marked a major tonal shift for the Child's Play franchise, as it embraced both horror and self-aware humor. Directed by Ronny Yu, the film introduces Tiffany Valentine, who is Charles Lee Ray's former flame and partner in crime. After the events of Child's Play 3, Tiffany resurrects our favorite killer doll using a voodoo ritual. However, Tiffany would soon find herself getting murdered and also having her soul trapped in a doll. Chucky is now back and looking for his partner with a new MAFEX release that stands 5.12" tall and has fabric clothes.

This version of the killer shows a more torn-up and stapled head sculpt, which is captured nicely here. Chucky will have three swappable head sculpts, as well as a variety of weapons like a knife, hammer, and shovel. Medicom also includes some movie-specific items as well, like a game console and the Heart of Damballah. The Bride of Chucky MAFEX No.277 figure is priced at $134.99, and pre-orders are live with an April 2026 release.

Bride of Chucky MAFEX No.277 Chucky Action Figure

"Here comes the bride! Medicom Toy invites you to the wedding of the decade with the latest entry in the MAFEX line of toys: the demonic Chucky is making his way to the altar! Based on the fan favorite Bride of Chucky film, this doll has love on the mind as he tries to find a way to score himself a blushing bride…..with some kills along the way! Packed with dynamic articulation and multiple accessories, this awesome figure will be the perfect addition to your collection! Order your Chucky action figure today!"







Features 5.12 inches (13cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the Bride of Chucky movie

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents 3 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Game console

Shovel

Hammer

Knife

Heart of Damballah

Stand

