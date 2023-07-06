Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: marvel, mezco toyz, wolverine, x-men

Slice and Dice with Mezco Toyz New One:12 X-Men Suit Wolverine

Wolverine is suiting up and is ready to take on the Danger Room with a brand new One:12 Collective figure from Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz has kicked off their Mezco Con 2023 event with plenty of new exclusives arriving for the One:12 Collective line. Collectors have already seen Space Cadet Gomez, Power Rangers Green Ranger, Indiana Jones, and now a new Wolverine is here. Marvel Comics fans will be pleased to see Wolverine suit up with a new Uncanny X-Men release. Sporting the matching team X-Suit, Logan is ready to take on Sentinels, the Brotherhood of Evil, and any villainous mutant and look good while doing it. Mezco really loaded this guy out with four different head sculpts, including three for Logan and one masked. He will also come with 12 interchangeable hands, including two pairs of extended claws as well as a variety of slashing effects. Enter the Danger Room in style with Wolverine and Mezco for only $85, that can be purchased now right here with a ship date after SDCC.

Enter the Danger Room with New Wolverine One:12 Figure

"SNIKT! Wolverine suits up with the X-Men, ready to defend mutantkind! The One:12 Collective Wolverine wears an X-Men team suit inspired by the classic Marvel comics. These flexible X-Uniforms acted like body armor to absorb impact and penetration wounds. In combination with Wolverine's adamantium-encased skeleton, he was nearly invincible. Four head portraits are included in varying facial expressions, including a masked head portrait."

"Wolverine's adamantium claws are all he needs – the hero is equipped with two pairs of claw hands and five slash FX in varying styles. A mutant with enhanced physical capabilities, regenerative abilities, and animal-keen senses makes Wolverine one of the strongest and most formidable X-Men teammates. His willingness to use heavy force contributes to his reputation of both an outstanding superhero and lethal hunter."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE WOLVERINE FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of clawed fists (L&R) One (1) pair of clawed posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

X-Men team suit

Wrist gauntlets

Combat gloves

Belt with X-Men insignia

Knee-high boots

ACCESSORIES:

Five (5) slash FX (fits onto claw hands) One (1) small slash FX One (1) small strike slash FX One (1) medium strike slash FX One (1) long slash FX One (1) "X" slash FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

