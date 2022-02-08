Sly Stallone Shop Reveals Rambo First Blood 1/6 Scale Figure

It looks like Sylvester Stallone is jumping in on the collectibles game as the Sly Stallone shop reveals their newest line of collectibles. The Sylvester Stallone: The Legacy Collection is a new line of 1/6 scale figures capturing some of his most iconic roles throughout the years. The first figure is already upon up as John James Rambo is back from the hit film Rambo: First Blood. Standing 12" tall, Rambo will have roughly 28 points of articulation, incredible likeness to the actor, and comes with a nice set of accessories. These will include swappable hands, a sleeping bag, dog tag, diorama base, knife with sheath, and a compass. Even Sly himself has endorsed this figure, and fans can watch him unbox it below as well as pre-order there's here for $260 with a late 2022 release.

"Sly Stallone Shop is proud to announce a brand new line of 1/6 scale Action Figures officially endorsed by Sylvester Stallone! SYLVESTER STALLONE: The Legacy Collection! Over the past 2 years, Mr. Stallone was very much involved in helping design the first two action figures that will be released in late 2022 This collection will feature all the best movie characters from Sylvester Stallone! Starting with John J. Rambo! The team involved in this project is selected from the BEST artists and talents in 1/6 world and the quality of production will match the highest standard of quality, involving a full production team selected from the finest 1/6 companies in the world. This will be an amazing collectible figures line, that every single fan of Mr. Stallone cannot miss in their collection."

Features :

John James Rambo 1) Ultra-realistic head sculpt (Handpainted) 2) Over 28 Points of articulation Body (Approximately 12 Inches / 30 cm) 3) 8 posable hands 4) M65 Vietnam era Field Jacket (weathered) 5) Red shirt (weathered) 6) Jeans (weathered) 7) Boots (weathered) 8) Survival knife with detachable compass (metal) 9) Knife holster 10) Military sleeping bag (weathered) 11) Dog tag (metal) 12) Luxury diorama stand

Packaging Info:

Size in inches: 14.37 x 8.85 x 4.13

Size in centimeters: 36.5 x 22.5 x 10.5

Weight: 2.64 pounds (approximately) / 1200 grams