Snake Eyes Arrives with Flame Toys Newest G.I. Joe Release

Flame Toys is back with another G.I. Joe release, as Snake Eyes is back and ready for action. Unlike some of their previous Model Kits, this version of Snake Eyes is getting a full figure release. He will be part of the Hito Kara Kuri series, and this marks Flame Toys' second release for the line with Arkham Knight being the first. Standing 7" tall, this G.I. Joe Commando is an expert in weapons, fighting styles, and kicking Cobra butt. He will feature 60 points of articulation and is jam-packed with an impressive set of weapons to stop any threat. This includes a variety of swords, knives, machine gun, dual pistols, and a backpack. Flame Toys did include some accessories as well, with a fabric scarf and ronin style hat, to really amp up his style. A Snake Eyes like this gets a high price tag and comes in at $219.99, with a July 2023 release. Pre-orders are live here, and stay tuned for more Hito Kara Kuri figures from Flame Toys.

Yo Joe! with Flame Toys Newest Hito Kara Kuri Figure

"Snake Eyes is the code name of a member of the G.I. Joe Team. He is the team's original commando. He is an expert in all NATO and Warsaw Pact small arms and a black belt in 12 different fighting systems. He is highly skilled in the use of edged weapons, especially his Japanese sword and spike-knuckled trench knives, but he is equally qualified with and willing to use firearms and explosives. This time, Snake Eyes from G.I. Joe will be presented as the 2nd product in the series of Hito Kara Kuri!"

Product Features

7.28 inches (18.50cm)

Made of plastic, diecast, and fabric

Based on the G.I. Joe franchise

60 Points of articulation

Features a fabric scarf

Box Contents

Snake Eyes figure

6 Pairs of hands

Katana and scabbard

Sword

2 Knives

2 Claw knives

2 Small swords and scabbards

Backpack

Weapon arm parts for backpack

Hat

Scarf

2 Pistols

Machine gun and attachment

Stand

Joint parts

Instructions