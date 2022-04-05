Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Take a Break with Beast Kingdom

Magic and wonder continue to rise at Beast Kingdom as they keep revealing new Disney Princess statues. These new Story Book D-Stage statues capture iconic scenes from the film with a shift from 2D to 3D. Nothing can compete with those classic hand-drawn animated Disney films and these statues are loaded with detail and color to impress fans. We have already seen Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella, but time for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Snow White is singing to her new friends outside the Dwarf's cottage. Most of the Dwarfs are displayed in the Story Book, but Dopey managed to make his way outside the book and next to Snow with fellow woodland creatures. These statues are fantastic and they come in at 6" tall and are packed with eye-popping colors that will shine in any Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs collection. Priced at only $35.99, Disney fans can pre-order Beast Kingdom's Snow White Story Books statue right here with it expected to release in December 2022.

"The many female characters from the world Disney have fascinated and inspired generations of fans for decades! Each generation has its own favorite character to call all its own and with each new story creating legends in their own right! Inspired by the pages of many famous books, Disney has created a huge library of famous Characters with unique stories! With this in mind, Beast Kingdom's "Entertainment Experience Brand" proudly introduces four "Story Book" dioramas under the D-Stage, "Staging Your Dreams" brand. Bringing the magical innocence of books to life, the Storybook series recreates famous scenes in carefully crafted and painted designs."

"A perfect opportunity to own a three dimensional wonder from the fantastical world of Disney! Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs follows a young princess who is rescued by a group of kind dwarfs who form a fun and entertaining friendship together! Sitting on a large tree log in front of the house of the seven dwarfs, Snow White is seen singing to her friends and the resident birds and squirrels who have all surrounded her in joy! "