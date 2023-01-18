Solve The Riddler's Puzzles with McFarlane's New Arkham City Figure New McFarlane Toys releases are on the way as we enter the DC Multiverse once again with the arrival of The Riddler from Arkham City

The Riddler has arrived at McFarlane Toys growing DC Multiverse figure line with his appearance from Batman: Arkham City. The Riddler has spread out riddles throughout the city, and it is up to the World's Greatest Detective to solve them all. Coming in at 7" tall, this is the first DC Multiverse version of Edward Nigma we have received, excluding McFarlane's DC Retro 66' Riddler. The figure captured his iconic green and purple design with a question mark pattern all over his suit. He will come with his trusty question mark cane and will be a nice addition to any Batman: Arkham City collection. This sculpt is definitely something else, with an odd head and long legs that will easily allow him to strut his stuff. If you need a Riddler for your Batman collection, then he can be bought for $22.99. The McFarlane Toys DC Comics Multiverse: The Riddler will release in Summer 2023, and pre-orders are starting to go live right here.

Riddle Me This, Batman!?

"A skilled engineer and intellectual genius, Edward Nigma's need for attention and delusions of grandeur made him obsessed with creating the perfect riddle that even Batman could not solve. However, Batman is a worthy opponent, and Nigma was convinced he was a cheater- for who could be ever more brilliant than himself. His clues and riddles became increasingly unfair, dangerous, and outlandish as he was determined to best the Dark Knight by any means possible."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Riddler is featured in his look from Batman: Arkham City

The Riddler includes large cane and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

