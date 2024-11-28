Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: christmas, godzilla, Robosen, thrilljoy

Solve Your Christmas with RSVLTS, Thrilljoy, Disney Lorcana and More

The holidays are a stressful time and we have rounded up a simple and fun list of some fun presents to get your collectors this Christmas

Article Summary Discover RSVLTS, featuring pop culture apparel for every fandom, perfect for holiday gifting.

Explore Disney Lorcana Trading Cards, merging Disney magic and strategy for collectors.

Create a magical custom Funko Pop with personalized Harry Potter touches this season.

Unveil limited-edition Thrilljoy Pix collectibles, a must-have for fans and collectors.

There is nothing more stressful than the holidays, as friends, siblings, and loved ones search for the best gift. Everyone has their own tastes, but there are some that can be the perfect gift, and we have chosen some beauties for 2024. From cheap to expensive, we have rounded up some fun collectibles, from clothing and cards to customizable figures and your new collecting obsession. All of these can be found and purchased online right now and hopefully will be able to be in your possession by the time the holidays kick off late next month.

1. RSVLTS Covers Your Entire Wardrobe

Give the gift of RSVLTS this holiday with one of their pop culture-inspired button-down shirts featuring franchises like Star Wars, Disney, and more. They have also expanded past button-downs to crewnecks, Performance Hoodies, Crewneck Sweatshirts, hats, All-Day Polos, and even jackets. There is nothing that RSVLTS can do, and they are perfect for adult collectors who want to wear their fandom with pride. This is an easy one-stop shop for anyone, from the X-Men and TMNT to Disney, WWE, Adventure Time, and so much more. There is always something new dropping on RSVLTS.com, and you can even snag up a Gift Card for a future purchase.

2. Disney Lorcana Trading Cards

Ravensburger's new Trading Card Game, Disney Lorcana, blends strategy with beloved Disney characters, featuring stunning artwork and highly collectible cards. This game made its debut back in August 2023 and has been a smash hit among both gamers and Disney fans, offering engaging gameplay and the chance to collect beautiful, limited-edition cards. Lorcana: Azurite Sea is arriving in retail soon, with previous sets already on shelves, and it is bringing home something new to collect for your Disney fans. With a single pack coming in at only $6 and more pricer options with Troves and Gift Set, you can not go wrong with that.

3. Funko Pop Yourself – Harry Potter Edition

Funko continues to expand its personalized Funko Pop service that allows you to create a custom Pop of yourself. However, things are getting magical this holds season as they unveil their new Harry Potter additions to the program. You can design your own figure for yourself, your loved one, or a friend and complete it with a bonus Hogwarts House Pack, which features themed robes, wands, and other magical accessories. Each addition comes with two magical creatures, and it has its own packaging for collectors who already have a Pop Yourself figure. These are a great collectible to surprise any wizard, witch, or muggle with this holiday season, and they can all begin right now on Funko.com.

4. Thrilljoy Makes Its Grand Collectibles Debut

This is a very interesting new obsession that previous Funko fans can easily get sucked into. The previous CEO of Funko has taken everything you loved about those early days of Funko but with a new series of collectibles called Thrilljoy. Specifically, Thrilljoy Pix, these amazing diorama figures are a little pricer than a Pop, but every release is limited edition and has a 1 out of 6 chance of a Chase Variant. Even the boxes are bigger than a Pop and feature a laser-engraved Certificate of Authenticity card to fight back against internet fakes. Not many Pix are out, with TMNT, Masters of the Universe, The Crow, Hanna-Barbara, and a few franchises already getting collectibles. BoxLunch and HotTopic will be the first stores to carry some in-store at the beginning of December, and they are currently an online-only collectible, with Beetlejuice being offered exclusively to those stores. Jump on into the first wave of these beauties and become a Thrillseeker this holiday season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!