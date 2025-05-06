Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, sherlock holmes

Solves Some Mysteries with LEGO's Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook

A new LEGO Icons set is on the way as the mysteries of Sherlock Holmes come to life with a new themed Book Nook set

Article Summary Explore the new LEGO Icons Sherlock Holmes Book Nook set with 1,359 pieces and Victorian London design

Includes five minifigures: Sherlock Holmes, Dr. Watson, Irene Adler, Professor Moriarty, and Paige

Features Sherlock Holmes' iconic 221B Baker Street apartment with hidden mysteries and clues to discover

Perfect for fans of detective novels, the $129.99 set is available for preorder with a June 1, 2025 release

Sherlock Holmes was created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887, and remains the most famous detective in literary history. Debuting in A Study in Scarlet, Holmes captivated readers with his remarkable intellect, unique deductive skills, and distinctive personality. Set against the backdrop of Victorian London, Holmes solved crimes that would shock the Scotland Yard. He was often aided by his loyal companion, Dr. John Watson, and now these two are on a new mystery to solve as LEGO brings them to life! A new set of LEGO-themed book nooks has arrived, one of which is Sherlock Holmes, which comes in at 1,359 pieces.

This new book nook set measures 8" tall, and can collapse for your book shelves or extend into a new Sherlock mystery. Watch the mystery unfold with five LEGO minifigures: Sherlock Holmes, Dr. Watson, Irene Adler, Professor Moriarty, and Baker Street newcomer Paige. This book nook includes tons of features, including a detailed recreation of Sherlock Holmes' 221B apartment! Detectives can discover Professor Moriarty's next plan for $129.99, and the LEGO Icons set is already up for pre-order, with a June 1, 2025 release.

LEGO Icons Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook

"Recreate the mystique of Victorian London with the LEGO® Icons Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook (10351) bookshelf décor kit. This set is perfect for fans of classic detective novels, serving as a unique book nook or as a captivating display model with iconic characters, including the astute Sherlock Holmes, his loyal companion Dr Watson, the enigmatic Irene Adler, the cunning Professor Moriarty and Baker Street newcomer, Paige."

"Slide the book nook between your favorite novels to create a window into the adventures awaiting on Baker Street. Open it to discover a bookstore with a revolving display window, a shadowy terraced residence with a sliding front door, mysteries and clues, and a detailed recreation of Sherlock Holmes' 221B apartment complete with a cozy fireplace, clue board and his beloved violin."

