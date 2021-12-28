Sonic the Hedgehog Races to LEGO with New Green Hill Zone Set

At long last, Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to LEGO as the iconic level Green Hill Zone comes to block form. Coming in at 1,125 pieces and captures the legendary SEGA game with authentic details like the bridge loop, lever-activated springs, and palm trees. Only one mini figure is included with Sonic the Hedgehog, but the fun does not end there as fans will also get a brick-built Dr. Eggman, Crabmeat, and Moto Bug. Sonic the Hedgehog collectors will also get to relive key moments from the game with the included rings, TV Screens, and even all 7 Chaos Emeralds. This set will be a hit with plenty of collectors, and hopefully, it is the first of many for this legendary video game character. The Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone LEGO Ideas Set is priced at $69.99, and pre-orders are set to go live here on January 1, 2022.

"Celebrate a pop culture icon and showcase the gameplay of a true classic with this LEGO® Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog™ – Green Hill Zone model (21331). Enjoy quality time with no distractions, recreating authentic details of the Green Hill Zone, including a palm tree, bridge loop, rings, TV screens, Dr. Eggman's Eggmobile and a spring for Super Sonic Jumps. Arrange the level in your own way and bring it to life with a Sonic the Hedgehog minifigure and Dr. Eggman, Moto Bug and Crabmeat figures. Step-by-step building instructions are included and – like in the game – you collect Chaos Emeralds as you progress. A display stand for the 7 Emeralds and Sonic minifigure completes a colorful centerpiece. All in all, it's the best Sonic nostalgia gift for yourself or any fan."

"Welcome to LEGO sets for adults: a space to relax and build detailed models that pay homage to the worlds of gaming, history, travel, sport, science, technology and entertainment."

Recreate the Green Hill Zone in LEGO® bricks – Recapture the magic of Sonic the Hedgehog™ with this LEGO Ideas model of an all-time classic platform game level (21331)

Iconic characters – A Sonic the Hedgehog™ LEGO® minifigure, plus brick-built figures of Dr. Eggman with his buildable Eggmobile, Moto Bug with 2 face options, and Crabmeat

Authentic obstacles and details – Build a palm tree, bridge loop and lever-activated spring for Super Sonic Jumps, plus 7 rings and 2 buildable TVs with 5 screen elements and 5 sticker options

Collect Chaos Emeralds, just like in the game – Earn an emerald for every build you complete and display all 7 on the stand with Sonic

Gift idea for fans – This 1,125-piece LEGO® model makes a nostalgic birthday or holiday gift for millennial Sonic the Hedgehog™ fans who enjoy mindful activities to unwind

Display piece – The buildable Green Hill Zone measures over 7 in. (17 cm) high, 14 in. (36 cm) wide and 2.5 in. (6 cm) deep. It may be rearranged and connects easily to extra sets