Sonic the Hedgehog & Tails Brings Their Command Truck to LEGO

Race on into action with LEGO as they debut a new Sonic the Hedgehog set as their Command Truck has arrived

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Team Sonic Command Truck set with 747 pieces and exciting gameplay features.

Set includes Sonic, Tails, Metal Sonic minifigures plus brick-built Burrobot and Caterkiller.

Features a detailed truck with living area, stud launcher, removable cabin, and ATV launch function.

Perfect for ages 8+, this $69.99 Sonic set is set to release in August 2026 for fans and collectors.

Metal Sonic is one of Dr. Eggman's most formidable creations and was designed to be the ultimate rival to Sonic the Hedgehog. Unlike other robotic enemies, Metal Sonic possesses not only incredible speed and strength but also advanced adaptive capabilities. First appearing in Sonic CD, Metal Sonic immediately revealed himself to be a dangerous and persistent threat to Team Sonic. It looks like Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails might now have a team to take him down with LEGO's Newest Set.

The Team Sonic Command Truck comes in at 747 pieces and features a 10.5" long truck with a living area, stud launcher, and a removable cabin. Five LEGO minifigures are included as well, with Sonic, Tails, Metal Sonic, and then a brick-built version of Burrobot and Caterkiller. Whether you just want to take Tails and Sonic on a fun road trip or take on the fury of Metal Sonic, then look no further, LEGO has the Sonic the Hedgehog Command Truck priced at $69.99 with an August 2026 release date.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog – Team Sonic Command Truck

"Thrill action and gamer fans aged 8 and up who love building toys with this Team Sonic Command Truck (77006) set. This fun LEGO® Sonic the Hedgehog™ kit features an awesome gaming truck toy with an opening side, a removable cabin, a stud launcher and a room with a launch function for the ATV. The set makes a popular gift and includes 5 figures – Sonic, Tails, Metal Sonic, Burrobot and Caterkiller – as part of this role-play toy for kids. This Sonic toy for boys and girls aged 8 and up is a toy that everyone will talk about. Kids can dive into fast action play as the good guys or the bad guys and change it up any time they like, all while playing out endless stories. Set contains 747 pieces."

