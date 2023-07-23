Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends, sdcc

Southern Sweetheart Rogue Gets New X-Men 97' Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

San Diego Comic Con 2023 has arrived, and Hasbro has unveiled some impassive new Marvel Legends figures. One of the biggest reveals was an entire set of X-Men figures inspired by the upcoming animated series X-Men 97'. This uncanny team of heroes and villains is back with a brand new set of Marvel Legends figures. Each figure will come in its own card back with a window and feature some sweet X-Men artwork. Everyone's favorite southern sweetheart Rogue is back with a new sculpt, signature animated design, and packed with color.

This version of Rogue features an accurate animated details like her green jacket, headband, and swappable hands. this wave of X-Men 97' figures will consist of seven characters featuring Storm, Wolverine, Magneto, and more. Pre-orders for the X-Men 97' Marvel Legends wave are not live, but they are set for a Fall 2023 release. Fans can find all of the other new SDCC Marvel Legends releases on HasbroPulse.com in the meantime. Collectors can also get a closer look at all of these new figures and more with our new Hasbro Booth coverage, seen right here.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S ROGUE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Along with super strength and flight, Southern belle Rogue has the mutant ability to absorb people's powers and memories with a single touch. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S ROGUE figure. This quality 6-inch scale Rogue figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97! Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."

