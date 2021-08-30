Space Jam: A New Legacy Bugs Bunny Hit the Court with Beast Kingdom

Bugs Bunny is hitting the court and your collection with a brand new figure from Beast Kingdom. Coming out of the new movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, the Looney Turns are back and playing basketball once again. Standing roughly 6" tall, Bugs Bunny is loaded with animate detail as well as a fabric jersey featuring his new Tune Squad uniform. The DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) figure comes with a nice set of swappable parts, starting with three different head sculpts with standard, shocked, and frightened. Space Jam Bugs also features three pairs of hands, a silver basketball, and his iconic carrot. DAH-048 Space Jam: A New Legacy Bugs Bunny is priced at $79.99 and is set to release in July 2022. Pre-orders for this legendary rabbit are already live, and he can be found here.

"What's up, doc? Featuring around 16 points of articulation, the screen-accurate Bugs Bunny is dressed from head to toe in a Tune Squad jersey made of real fabric. With a combined classic bunny look, made of high-quality materials and paintwork, as well as a highly articulable body, the figure gives fans ample ways to pose the high-flying rabbit on his journey to success!"

"In addition, a selection of replaceable faces and hands allows customization unlike any other. Pair the determined Bugs Bunny with a selection of accessories including his signature carrot and a magnetic basketball for attachment to a set of hands and this speedy rabbit is ready for action. Make sure this set joins the DAH-047 Lebron James figure and complete your very own basketball Space Jam collection today!"

Included accessories:

Bugs Bunny in action figure form. Includes around 16 points of articulation

Three (3) replaceable face sculpts (Regular, frightened, shocked)

Two (2) pairs of replaceable ears (Regular, bent)

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands (Clenched fist, open, basketball ready: with magnets for the basketball)

One carrot

One basketball

Tune Squad team jersey and shorts made of real fabric

Special, branded figure base with bracket