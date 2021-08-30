Space Jam: A New Legacy Bugs Bunny Hit the Court with Beast Kingdom
Bugs Bunny is hitting the court and your collection with a brand new figure from Beast Kingdom. Coming out of the new movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, the Looney Turns are back and playing basketball once again. Standing roughly 6" tall, Bugs Bunny is loaded with animate detail as well as a fabric jersey featuring his new Tune Squad uniform. The DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) figure comes with a nice set of swappable parts, starting with three different head sculpts with standard, shocked, and frightened. Space Jam Bugs also features three pairs of hands, a silver basketball, and his iconic carrot. DAH-048 Space Jam: A New Legacy Bugs Bunny is priced at $79.99 and is set to release in July 2022. Pre-orders for this legendary rabbit are already live, and he can be found here.
"What's up, doc? Featuring around 16 points of articulation, the screen-accurate Bugs Bunny is dressed from head to toe in a Tune Squad jersey made of real fabric. With a combined classic bunny look, made of high-quality materials and paintwork, as well as a highly articulable body, the figure gives fans ample ways to pose the high-flying rabbit on his journey to success!"
"In addition, a selection of replaceable faces and hands allows customization unlike any other. Pair the determined Bugs Bunny with a selection of accessories including his signature carrot and a magnetic basketball for attachment to a set of hands and this speedy rabbit is ready for action. Make sure this set joins the DAH-047 Lebron James figure and complete your very own basketball Space Jam collection today!"
Included accessories:
- Bugs Bunny in action figure form. Includes around 16 points of articulation
- Three (3) replaceable face sculpts (Regular, frightened, shocked)
- Two (2) pairs of replaceable ears (Regular, bent)
- Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands (Clenched fist, open, basketball ready: with magnets for the basketball)
- One carrot
- One basketball
- Tune Squad team jersey and shorts made of real fabric
- Special, branded figure base with bracket