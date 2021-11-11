Spawn Gets Bloody With New Mortal Kombat McFarlane Toys Figures

McFarlane Toys continues to show love for Spawn as they have revealed to one but two new Mortal Kombat 11 variants. Both designs from the NetherRealm costumes will feature a stunning white and gold color deco but with extra blood splatter deco throughout the figure. The Spawn Classic and Disciple are very well done, and you can nerve have enough blood spattered figures for your Mortal Kombat. Bloody and variant deco figures from McFarlane Toys are nothing new, but they are very nice to see, and these will be a nice hit among MK11 and Spawn fans. Priced at $19.99, each McFarlane Toys figure is set to release in February 2022, with pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the new McFarlane Toys Spawn's Universe figures as well featuring Cy-Gor, Redeemer, Gunslinger, and more.

"Al Simmons, once the U.S. government's greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men. Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness, Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of Hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight for supremacy against all Kombatants. Spawn is featured in his Malefik skin as seen in Mortal Kombat 11 and is designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing."

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with ultra articulation with 22 moving parts

Featured in his Malefik skin as seen in Mortal Kombat 11

Figure showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging

Bloody version

"Al Simmons, once the U.S. government's greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men. Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness, Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of Hell. A Hell spawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight for supremacy against all Kombatants. Spawn is featured in his classic skin with blood as seen in Mortal Kombat 11 and is designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing."

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with ultra articulation with 22 moving parts

Featured in his classic skin as seen in Mortal Kombat 11

Figure showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging

Bloody version