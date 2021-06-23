Spawn's Universe Redeemer Eddie Frank Arrives From McFarlane Toys

Spawn's Universe #1 hit shelves today, giving fans of the record-breaking series a bigger world inside the stories of Spawn. Todd McFarlane has created an amazing cast of characters for the Spawn Universe, and now they are coming to action figure form. That's right, Spawn figures are back and just in time to celebrate the launch of the bigger Spawn world. The wave of figures features a nice amount of new and old characters, such as the Redeemer mantle currently being held by Eddie Frank. This Anti-Spawn is ready to create a new war with your Spawn collection with this amazing detailed figure.

The Redeemer's blue and gold color scheme comes to life with eye-popping detail and will feature ultra articulation to capture awesome poses. The Spawn's Universe figure will come also have a nice set of wings and a sword that is all nicely sculpted. Sanding 7" tall, this figure is a necessary addition to any fans growing Spawn collection, and he can be found here for $26.99. He is set to return to take on Al Simmons in August 2021 and be sure to check out some of the other figures coming from McFarlane Toys too. Spawn's Universe #1 hits your local comic book store today (June 23, 2021), so be sure to check out the new adventures that await.

"Spawn Deluxe 7″ Action Figure – Redeemer – The Redeemer is considered the Anti-Spawn, heaven's equivalent of Hell's Hellspawn. A powerful religious warrior infused with heavenly matter and purpose to be a durable loyal warrior of God. A mysterious organization known as The Ethereal Masters chose worthy mortals to be the host of the Redeemer and transform into angelic warriors to battle Hell. Unfortunately, the Redeemer typically retains no knowledge of their mortal lives even if they return to the mortal realm. However, the current Redeemer Eddie Frank not only retained his memories but fueled by his rage towards the Hellspawns made him the most powerful Redeemer to date."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Redeemer includes a sword, and base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging