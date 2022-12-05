Special Edition MrBeast NERF Pro Gelfire Revealed from Hasbro

If you have been on the internet in the past couple of years, then you might have heard of the YouTuber known as MrBeast. Jimmy Donaldson is an impressive content creator with over 100 million subscribers, and people can not get enough. MrBeast has really started to expand outside of digital content, though, like with his MrBeast Burger empire or the Feastables MrBeast chocolate bar. Well, it looks like Hasbro is getting a piece as well, as they announce a new limited edition NERF Pro Gelfire. A newly decorated Pro Gelfire has arrived and features all the same tech as before but with an updated design to please Beast fans.

The impressive NERF Gelfire Pro is one of the coolest NERF blasters on the market, and it is getting a MrBeast upgrade with a special edition design. This electronic blaster has full and semi-auto modes, with an incredible 300-capacity hopper. Unlike other NERF blasters, say goodbye to the darts and hello to gel bullets that explode on impact. Each blaster features 20,000 dehydrated bullets, and this version features a different hopper compared to the original version. The MrBeast x NERF Pro Gelfire Mythic blaster is priced at $69.99, set for an April 2023 release, and can be pre-ordered here.

MrBeast Adds His Own Flavor to the NERF Pro Gelfire

"Nerf Pro Gelfire blasters feature hydrated rounds that burst on impact, have massive capacity, and deliver high-performance blasting. The Nerf Pro Gelfire X MrBeast fully automatic blaster is a collaboration with Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, an American digital creator who has amassed over 100 million subscribers in the last 10 years and become an icon among younger generations around the world."

20,000 NERF PRO GELFIRE DEHYDRATED ROUNDS: Add water to hydrate the soft super absorbent polymer projectiles. They fire at a high velocity and burst when they hit a target. No pick-up needed

NERF PRO GELFIRE FULLY AUTOMATIC NERF PRO GELFIRE X MRBEAST BLASTER: Fires up to 10 rounds per second.* Has full auto and semi auto modes, high-capacity 300-round hopper, and removable rechargeable battery

INCLUDES EXTENDABLE STOCK, REMOVABLE BARREL ATTACHMENT, PROTECTIVE EYEWEAR, TRIGGER LOCK, AND TACTICAL RAILS: Includes 7.4 500mAh LiPo replaceable battery, USB-A to USBC charging cable, 300-round hopper, 4x 5000 round packets, and instructions.

