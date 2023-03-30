Spider-Gwen is Back with New Marvel Legends Figure from Hasbro It looks like Hasbro is getting ready for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as they debut an entire wave of new Legends

Marvel Comics incredible Edge of Spider-Verse comic event was indeed a work of art, and it introduced so many new spider heroes. One of which was Gwen Stacy taking up the mantle of Spider-Woman, also known as Spider-Gwen and, more recently, Ghost Spider. Gwen is back for the upcoming animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Hasbro has also revealed that she will be joining their new wave of Marvel Legends figures with a gorgeous release.

This wave of figures features a new themed Retro styled Marvel Legends card back that shows the return of teh window, which is a nice upgrade. She will come with a second pair of hands as well as a fantastic unmasked Gwen Stacy head sculpt. Everything about this figure is incredible and will make and an excellent addition to both Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Marvel Comics fans. Spider-Gwen is priced at $24.99, and oddly enough, no pre-orders will be going live as this wave is hitting shelves starting April 10 and online like here.

Spider-Gwen Saves the Day with A New Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-GWEN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Spider-Gwen has grown up a lot over the past two years, keeping busy between band practice and protecting her city. This quality 6-inch scale Spider-Gwen figure features deco and design inspired by her appearance in the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse! Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."