Spider-Gwen Swings On In with New Marvel Statue from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of impressive statues including the arrival of Spider-Gwen as she takes on Venom

Article Summary Discover Spider-Gwen's origin as she joins Spider-Man to face Venom in a new stunning statue from Iron Studios.

The 1/10 scale statue captures Spider-Gwen's dynamic pose and signature look in incredible detail.

Pre-orders for the collectible are now live for $255 with a scheduled December 2025 release.

Explore Iron Studios' passion for perfectionism since 2012 in their comic-based collectible figures.

Spider-Gwen, also known as Ghost-Spider, first appeared in Marvel Comics Edge of Spider-Verse #2 back in 2014. She was created by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez and is an alternate-universe version of Gwen Stacy. Gwen was bitten by the radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker, becoming her world's Spider-Woman. However, her best friend Peter would go on to seek his own powers, which led to him becoming the Lizard of this world and dying in battle. Since her debut, Spider-Gwen has taken the world by storm with multiple titles and crossovers and has even ended up in the main Marvel Comics Universe. Iron Studios is now tagging her in to help Spider-Man take on some truly sinister villains.

A new hand-painted 1/10 Art Scale Marvel statue is on the way, standing 13.4" tall. Spider-Gwen is leading out of the way as a deadly symbiote goes to take a bite. Her signature white and pink costume is nicely crafted here along with the goo texture on this deadly alien. Pre-orders for this web-slinging statue are already live for $255, a December 2025 release, and will pair well with the already revealed Doctor Octopus, Spider-Man, and Venom statues.

