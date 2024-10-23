Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man Advanced Suit (Red & Black) Figure Revealed by Hot Toys

Coming to life from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game, a new 1/6 scale figure is on the way from Hot Toys with a new suit color

Article Summary Discover Hot Toys' new Spider-Man figure from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game.

The 1/6 scale figure has a striking red and black Advanced Suit design.

Features include removable silver pincers, web effects, and symbiote accessory.

Limited edition of 2,500 pieces; pre-orders available soon at Sideshow Collectibles.

The wall-crawler is back as Hot Toys has just unveiled their latest 1/6 scale figure from Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The Advanced Suit 2.0 has returned but with a new red and black design that comes in at 11.8" tall and 30 points of articulation. Just like in the game, Peter has upgraded his suit once again to feature new silver-colored pincers, inspired by Doc Ock. These pincers are removable and add a whole new depth to the figure, unlike previous suits. As for Peter, a new red and black suit is featured, along with a symbiote accessory, while helping showcase his journey to the dark side. Other accessories include a variety of swappable hands, attachable web wings, swappable lenses for his mask, and web effects. These accessories are a perfect way to showcase some of his new suit features and have him ready for any villain or hero that might get in his way. Spider-Man (Red & Black Suit) is a Hot Toys Exclusive release that is limited to only 2,500 pieces. Pre-orders are not live but they will arrive on Sideshow Collectibles soon.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Advanced Suit 2.0) (Red and Black Suit)

"Hot Toys is excited to bring the Red and Black Suit skin to life by introducing the 1/6th scale Peter Parker (Advanced Suit 2.0) (Red and Black Suit Style) collectible figure, inspired by the highly anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game. This exclusive figure is available in a limited quantity of 2500 units, exclusively in selected markets."

"This figure wearing a newly tailored red and black colored Spider-Man suit with white accent and spider emblem, giving this iconic character a refreshing look. This intricately detailed figure features a masked head sculpt with two pairs of interchangeable eye pieces, allowing for various expression combinations. His physique depicted by a specialized body with over 30 points of articulations for dynamic poses. This figure also comes with attachable pincers with articulated function, an array of accessories including webbing accessories, web shooters, symbiote effect accessory, multiple pairs of interchangeable hands and a figure stand for display."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!