Spider-Man Battles Carnage with Hasbro's Newest Marvel Legends 2-Pack

The X-Men has had a very popular line of new Marvel Legends figures with the cel-shaded VHS line. This line brings your favorite mutants back with new cel-shading deco as well as new VHS-styled packing featuring some sweet artwork. Well, it looks like that popular 90s cartoon is not the only one getting the VHS treatment, as Spider-Man is joining the fight. That is right, Spider-Man: The Animated Series is coming exclusive to shopDisney and Hasbro Pulse with a new line of VHS-inspired figures. It is unclear if this is a separate series compared to the Retro Legendary Spidey wave or a continuation with new non-windowed packaging. The first figure in the wave is a special two-pack as Peter dons the Black Suit once again and takes on the chaos of Carnage.

This is one hell of a starting Marvel Legends set for the new Spider-Man cel-shaded VHS line. We have not seen a Carnage Legends in a while, and this one updates his body, including a Cletus Kasady head, tendrils, and symbiote axe. Black Suit Spider-Man, is the same as his previous Retro release but with a new cel-shading deco, similar to the Retro Venom we got in that line. As a Spider-Man nut, this is a set I have been waiting for, and Carnage is nothing less than amazing. The Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man & Carnage VHS 2-Pack is set for a May 2023 release and is priced at $52.99. Pre-orders are already live right here, and stay tuned for more VHS figures coming exclusively to Hasbro Pulse.

Spider-Man Receives New Cel-Shaded VHS Collection

"When an alien symbiote latched onto Spider-Man, it almost made him lose sight of his morals. And this symbiote created a spawn, transforming Cletus Kasady into the ruthless villain Carnage. These collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends figures are detailed to look like the Spider-Man Symbiote & Carnage characters from the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation, and 7 series-inspired accessories."

Includes: 2 figures and 7 accessories

  • SPIDER-MAN SYMBIOTE & CARNAGE: When an alien symbiote latched onto Spider-Man, it almost made him lose sight of his morals. And this symbiote created a spawn, transforming Cletus Kasady into the ruthless villain Carnage
  • INSPIRED BY SPIDER-MAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: This Spider-Man Symbiote & Carnage action figure 2-pack is inspired by the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon
  • CARTOON-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: These collectible Marvel action figures come with 7 comics-inspired accessories, including alternate hands
  • PREMIUM DESIGN IN 6-INCH SCALE: Marvel fans and collectors can display these fully articulated 6-inch action figures featuring poseable heads, arms, and legs, as well as series-authentic deco, in their collection
  • BUILD A UNIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures with Marvel Entertainment-inspired characters (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)
  • PREMIUM PACKAGING DESIGN: This 2-pack comes in unique vintage-style VHS-themed packaging – ideal for display in any Marvel action figure collection

