Spider-Man Dons His Integrated Suit with New Beast Kingdom Statue

Beast Kingdom is stepping into the multiverse with a brand new set of statues featuring some iconic versions of Spider-Man

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils a limited edition Integrated Suit Spider-Man statue from No Way Home.

The 12.4” collectible blends Iron Spider nanotech and Peter’s classic suit in movie-accurate detail.

Diorama base features Doctor Strange’s signature portal for extra cinematic flair and authenticity.

Three Spider-Man statue lineup celebrates Holland, Maguire, and Garfield’s epic multiverse moment.

Get ready to step into the multiverse with Beast Kingdom as they return to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. This stay showcases the Integrated Suit, Peter Parker's upgraded Spider‑Man costume introduced midway through No Way Home. It emerges when Doctor Otto Octavius returns nanotech taken from the Iron Spider suit and integrates it into Peter's red-and-black Upgraded Suit. This hybrid suit is then used throughout the rest of the film, including the final climax, in which he takes on some of Spider-Man's deadliest cinematic villains.

Beast Kingdom now brings Peter 1 to life with a new 3,000-piece limited edition statue that stands 12.4" tall. The statue is hand-painted and beautifully crafted, capturing his textured suit and a dynamic base showing one of Doctor Strange's portals. Statues for Friendly Neighborhood and Amazing Spider-Men will also be coming soon, creating a truly multiverse display. Pre-orders are already live for $323, with payment plans being offered and a January 2026 release date.

Spider-Man Integrated Suit Statue – Beast Kingdom

"This legendary moment brings together three generations of Spider-Man, bringing together "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," "The Amazing Spider-Man," and "Integrated Spider-Man" to recreate a classic scene that transcends generations and opens a new chapter in superhero cinema! Tom Holland's integrated suit combines the features of the Iron Spider suit with those of the traditional suit. The statue is based on a scene where he travels through a golden power ring, recreating a timeless and iconic scene."

"The vibrant red, black, and gold color scheme, complemented by the metallic paint and energy effects, showcases the power and responsibility of this new generation of Spider-Man. All three statues are expertly 3D sculpted and hand-painted, meticulously recreating the suit's texture and dynamic tension. Limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide, each one comes with a numbered metal nameplate, unique and worth collecting."

