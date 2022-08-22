Spider-Man Goes Medieval With Beast Kingdom's Newest DAH Figure

The Marvel Comics multiverse is ever expanding with new and different versions of our favorite heroes and villains. Beast Kingdom is responsible for one of those versions with their unique line of Medieval Knights. This series is part of their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line featuring some of our favorite heroes in Medieval times as noble knights. Iron Man was the first figure to get released and it looks like another hero has arrived with Spider-Man. Spider-Man will have 18 points of articulation, LED eyes, and is showcased in a modified knight armor similar to the Iron Spider suit. He will feature four removable robotic limbs and plenty of weaponry to stop a whole army if he wanted to. Medieval Spider-Man is beautifully crafted, and he will pair nicely with Iron Man. Prices and pre-orders are unknown at the time, but he is set for a Q3 2023 release, and fans will be able to find him here shortly.

"The DAH (Dynamic 8action Heroes) series under Beast Kingdom's'Entertainment Experience Brand is back with the launch of an exciting cross-over from the pantheons of ancient times. Featuring a 1:9 scale DAH body, our classic SpiderMan is now fused with the body of a noble Medieval Knight, symbolizing bravery and nobility. The unique and one of a kind design incorporates multi-layered armor to showcase the intensity of the Knight."

"The metallic red is embellished with dazzling, royal-like golden elements, with the armor itself carefully designed to represent the fierce battle-ready character. With the Knight ready for action, the Spiderman elements are also in full-force, making use of the overlapping features. Spiderman's classic red is combined with the infamous logo printed in noble gold on the chest. Included are accessories such as detachable steel-like spider claws, which can be assembled into a double, or single edged sword."

"Beast Kingdom's original [Medieval Knight] design series is proudly created to give fans an exciting new way to enjoy cross-overs unlike any other. If you enjoy Marvel Superheros and the allure of the Medieval times, this is one set not to be missed. Available from Beast Kingdom outlets worldwide."

DAH-051 Medieval Knight Spider-Man」

DAH dedicated body, with around 18 points of articulation

Eyes contain led-light function

Four steel-like spider claws (removable / convertible to double-edged sword)

One replacement wrist blade (long/short)

Western knight long sword and scabbard

One rope launcher

Four (4) types of replacement hands(open, fists, web shooting hands, web holding hands)

Dedicated figure stand, with bracket