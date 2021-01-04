Spider-Man: Miles Morales Costumes Come to Life With New Funko Pops

The hit PlayStation exclusive game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, has been an absolute blast for Marvel fans to play. Miles is no longer in the back seat as he gets his very own video game with a great cast, villain, and story. One of Marvel's Spider-Man game series's coolest features is the added costumes that players can suit up in. With Miles Morales being so new to the Spider-Man landscape, there are not a lot of costume changes in his comic book history. However, that does not stop Marvel and Insomniac Games to create some amazing suits for this game. It looks like Funko is joining in on all the fun as well, as pre-orders go live for brand new Spider-Man: Miles Morales costumed Pops.

Funko has already revealed that fans will be getting the Game Track suit as well as a normal Miles Morales who will have the opportunity of all being an unmasked Chase varaint. This time, eight costumes are getting the Pop treatment from Funko that will be must-have additions to any Miles Morales fans collection. Costumes will include:

Bodega Cat

Crimson Cowl

Winter

Miles Morales 2020

S.T.R.I.K.E

Advanced Tech

Programmable

Prowler

Each of these amazing Miles Morales Spider-Man costumes is highly detailed and packed with color. I am surprised we did not get a The End and 2099 suits, but they could be retailer exclusives, so time will tell. Miles Morales is getting a lot of popularity lately, and he should as his role constantly gets bigger in the world of Marvel Comics. These Spider-Man: Miles Morales Funko Pops are set to release in April 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Which costumes will you be adding to your wall-crawling collecting this Spring?