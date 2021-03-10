Spider-Man Gets His Own Marvel Mecha Figure With Mondo

Spider-Man is getting a mech upgrade as Mondo is finally releasing their long await Marvel Mecha Figures. Originally debuted back in 2018, these figures pay tribute to Manga and Japanese Mecha designs from the 80s and 90s. Standing 10" tall and with 30 points of articulation, Spider-Man is ready to take on any large monster or robot that comes his way. The mech will include a nice set of accessories that will include swappable hands, Web Shield, two swords, and web-shooting effects. The Spider-Man Marvel Mecha will come in a windowed box with a special 2-page Manga story. The figure is priced at $160, set to release in July, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Spider-Man Mecha – After three years of development, we are proud to officially unveil the first figure in our Marvel Mecha line: Spider-Man Mecha; inspired by our love for Manga and Japanese Mecha designs from the 80s and 90s. Peter Parker jumps into the 100-foot Spider-Man Mecha to battle giant sized intergalactic threats! Join in the battle by collecting your very own replica of Peter's famed Mecha. With over 30 points of articulation, many accessories including a web shield, web attacks and two swords. This 10-inch replica is the perfect way to show your support to the cause and take the fight to those giant sized threats! All in the comfort of your living room. Collect your own figure and find out the backstory surrounding Peter's giant 100 FT Mecha!"

Accessories:

6 pairs of hands

Web Shield

Mecha Sword

Standard Sword

2 Web Attacks

Artists:

Design: Remy Paul

Sculptor: Jay Kushwara

Paint design and paint prototyping: Hector Arce and Mark Bristow

and Art Direction: Hector Arce and Mike Bonanno

and Story by: Tim Wiesch

Packaging illustration: Gabe Luque

Packaging design: Mike Bonanno