Spider-Man: No Way Home Iron Spider Swing on into S.H. Figuarts

Swinging a right out of the recent MCU film Spider-Man: No Way Home, a new S.H. Figuarts figure is here. Coming out of the Doc Ock bright fight, the Iron Spider suit makes its return with an updated release. Standing roughly 5.7" inches tall, Peter wears the suit from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame once again. This updated release will include three different swappable eye parts, interchangeable hands, and web effects. His signature mechanical legs will also be included with articulation to allow fans to capture some sweet Spider-Man poses. To make things even better, the first production line of figures will include a special Peter Parker head sculpt that will also be compatible with other Spider-Man: No Way Home figures. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can find the product page here, other Tamashii Nations here, and the Iron Spider releases in August 2022.

"Iron Spider, which was active in Spider-Man: No Way Home appeared in the S.H.Figuarts to renew the coloring expression. The main body adopts a coloring expression that is closer to the image in the play. Spider legs that can be attached to the back, a variety of poses can be reproduced by web effects. Iron Spider renewed in coloring inspired by [Spider-Man: No Way Home] reappears in S.H.Figuarts!"

"WIth the spider leg with a built-in spider moveable mechanism, you can reproduce the pose in the play. The spider leg, which is used for both attack and defense, supports a wide range of poses. With the included Spider-Web effect, you can reproduce the pose that seems to be "Spider-Man". A combination of replacement neck parts and the replacement head (limited to the first production) attached to the optional S.H. Figuarts Spider-Man Black & Gold Suit can be reproduced."