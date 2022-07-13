Spider-Man: No Way Home The Lizard 1/6 Scale Diorama Bases Revealed

Hot Toys is right on the money as they unveil the Lizard is coming to their 1/6 scale lineup. However, things are a little different this time as this is not a 1/6 scale figure but a diorama display stand for your Spider-Man: No Way Home collection. This is a very interesting and unique way to integrate The Amazing Spider-Man's Lizard into the line, and I feel the same will happen with Sandman. The base will come in at roughly 10.6" tall and showcases the legacy villain emerging from the ground, ready to strike. Even though this is a bee, Hot Toys did not hold back on the detail, and it will look incredible with any Spider-Man figure displayed in it.

A Lizard 1/6 scale figure would be hard to sell outside collectors expecting to complete the Spider-Man: No Way Home line. This is a simple yet easy way to add the villain to your display while adding a function stand to any of your Spidey's. I am surprised Hot Toys did not add this to their No Way Home The Amazing Spider-Man 2 figure with a deluxe release. Pre-orders for The Lizards Diorama Base are not live, so it is unclear what the price will end up being. Fans can find all things Hot Toys right here and expect at least a Fall 2023 release.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home – Lizard 1/6th Scale Diorama Base – Doctor Strange has accidentally casts a spell that opened up portals to multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, sending both famous villains and generations of Spider-Man from the early Spider-Man movies to this universe! To enhance your Spider-Man: No Way Home collection displays, Hot Toys is introducing a highly-elaborated 1/6th scale Lizard Diorama Diorama Base depicting the present of the Spider-Man's foe."

"Themed base shows Lizard holding a dynamic pose in a battleground with intricate painting applications on its sculpted body, surrounded by Electro's yellow lightning strikes effects; coming with a curing serum as accessory. Measures approximately 27cm H x 33cm L x 23cm D. Pick up the special Lizard Diorama Base for your amazing Spidey display!"