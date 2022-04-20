Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows Legends 2-Pack Coming from Hasbro

Hasbro's Marvel Legends team really knows how to wow an audience, and they just did it during yesterday's newest live stream. A lot of collectibles were revealed from multiple 2-pack, new Spidey's, and they can all be viewed right here. Pre-orders for these figures arrive today at 1PM EST at a variety of retailers including one of my favorite reveals from the event with the Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows 2-Packs. Coming out of the pages of Marvel Comics 2015 event Secret Wars, Spider-Man has retired and starts a family with his soul mate Mary Jane Watson. Years have passed, and their daughter gains spider powers as well as Mary Jane?!

Donning the name Spinneret, Peter Parker and Mary Jane are now a web-slinging family, and Hasbro brings them to life. This special 2-pack set features unmasked head sculpts for each webslinger, swappable hands, and even webbing effects. To make things even better, the Marvel Legends team has upgraded Spider-Man to feature articulated toes! This 2-Pack set is legendary, and it will be a worthy addition to any Spider fans collection. The Marvel Legends Spider-Man Renew Your Vows 2-Pack set is priced at $55.99, set to release in November 2022, and pre-orders will be live here as well as most online retailers.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH SPIDER-MAN AND MARVEL'S SPINNERET 2-PACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $55.99 /Available: November 2022). Fans, collectors, and kids can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH SPIDER-MAN AND MARVEL'S SPINNERET 2-PACK Spider-Man and Marvel's Spinneret figure 2-pack inspired by the characters' appearance in the Marvel Comics Renew Your Vows arc. The Spider-Man and Marvel's Spinneret 2-pack features 4 pairs of alternate hands and 1 alternate unmasked head for each figure."

"Additional Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures are available, celebrating 60 amazing years of Spider-Man! (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Includes 2 figures and 10 accessories. Available for pre-order on 4/20 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, GameStop, BigBadToyStore and most major retailers."