The Rarest Legends Spider-Man: Retro Collection Figures – Part 1

One of the biggest lines in the Marvel Legends world is easily the Spider-Man: Retro Collection series. This series gives Spider-Man fans some of the best action figures around, capturing designs from the hit 90s animated series. Hasbro has already mentioned that this line has the most included accessories compared to any other figure set too. Each figure comes in retro-style card back packaging and takes dedicated fans back to simpler days. When this line was first released, they sat on shelves for quite some time, but now they are impossible to get. Even new Spider-Man: Retro Collection figures released as Fan Channel exclusives, retailer exclusives, and usually sell out as soon as they hit the floor. For new and old fans, we have rounded up some of the rarest figures (estimated values) in the Retro Collection, starting with Venom.

Venom (2021 Release) – Hasbro Pulse Con Exclusive – $120

Venom is a very popular Marvel Comics villain, and he has only gained more popularity after Donny Cates incredible comic run. During Hasbro Pulse Con 2021, Hasbro dropped a fun and amazing cel-shaded Venom Retro Collection figure. His signature red and blue lines return to the character's deco, and he came with two head sculpts. We do not see designs like this anymore, and that red/blue trim around Venom in the cartoon was awesome, and it is even better to see it on a figure. This unique figure is easily a throwback, and it is no surprise he is the priciest figure in the Spider-Man Retro Collection line if you missed his original release. Since this was a Hasbro Pulse Con exclusive, this bad boy will not get a restock, making him not only the most valuable but the rarest in the set.

Green Goblin – 2020 Release- $100

Norman Osbourne is a massive part of Spider-Man history, and the Green Goblin is easily one of the deadliest foes. This Retro Collection was part of the first wave of releases for the line and featured a fantastic comic-accurate design. Not only does he features his slick Goblin costume but a Norman Osbourne head, Pumpkin Bomb, and his signature Glider. This is a figure that gives fans everything they need to bring the iconic villain to life and much more, making him worthy of this list. If you love Spider-Man villains, then this was the figure to get, and that is no surprise Green Goblin comes in second place. This 2020 release has not been since, but maybe a cel-shaded re-release in the future could dethrone this popular Gobby figure.

Kingpin (Wilson Fisk) – 2020 Release – $90

The Kingpin was not always a Daredevil villain, and he was originally introduced in Marvel Comics in The Amazing Spider-Man #50. This brute has been a pain in New York's side ever since and was even the Mayor at one point. Kingpin was the first mighty card-backed figure to be featured in the Spider-Man: Retro Collection line, with Rhino to follow. His design is very iconic, capturing the Crime Boss in his signature white suit with his cane and a nice secondary bruised face for fighting sequences. Collectors have not seen a rerelease since, and with his arrival in the MCU, it is no surprise this figure has made the Top Valuable figures list. His presence in Marvel Comics crosses all sorts of heroes and villains, so this figure will be hot for many collectors. Stay tuned for Part 2!