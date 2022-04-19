Marvel Legends Spider-Man, 20th Anniversary Toad, & More Reveals

Marvel Legends' first livestream in a while took place this morning, with many reveals shown off. Some of the steam was taken out of the beginning of the stream from the team, as the Thor: Love and Thunder wave was spoiled last week and forced their hand to reveal them a day early. Other topics covered: No Way Home Spider-Men figures are well underway and will see release in 2023. The team teased that Andrew and Tobey were close to being finished, and to hold us over; we got a reveal of two Homecoming characters. Other Spidey reveals celebrating the 60th anniversary were shown and more. Let's look at all the new Marvel Legends below.

Marvel Legends Reveals: Spidey Galore

So many Spider-Man Marvel Legends reveals. From Homecoming, we are getting a Peter and Ned two-pack, the figure we all needed. Ned even comes with a masked head! We also got a look at a new Spider-Verse version of Spider-Man Noir, which will come with Spider-Ham, we saw the final version of Knull, though they are still messing with the colors, and he will come with a new comic Venom with wings. A Renew Your Vows Spidey, and Spinnerette two-pack is coming, with an all-new Spidey buck that has pinless joints and looks incredible. We also got final looks at the Future Foundation black suit Spidey, comic Iron Spidey, and the new Silk and Doc Ock. A Walmart exclusive in the Spider-Man vintage carded line, we have a classic version of Lizard, with two awesome classic heads. Lastly, we got a reveal of First Appearance of Spider-Man figure, celebrating his debut in Amazing Fantasy #15. A 100% new figures, he comes with webs, wings, and many hands.

We also finally got the reveal of the 20th-anniversary Toad figure, which also looks incredible and rounds out their re-do of the first wave of Toybiz Marvel Legends. Pretty cool, too; we got our first looks at what the new no-plastic packaging is going to look like for Marvel Legends as well.

Most of these Marvel Legends figure reveals will go up for preorder tomorrow, including at Hasbro Pulse.