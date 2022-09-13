Spider-Man Spidey-Sense Bust Coming From Diamond Select Toys

Spider-Man collectors have been loving everything that Diamond Select Toys have been releasing for the last few years, but the new comics bust they have coming out for preorder this Friday may just be the best one yet. The new bust shows Spidey and his Spider-Sense taking center stage for the first time that I can think of off the top of my head. Limited to only 3000 pieces, this is one of the cooler Spidey busts to come out in some time. It will run you $90 and is up for preorder starting this Friday right here.

Spider-Man Spidey-Sense Bust Details

"Marvel Comic Spider-Man 1/7 Scale Mini-Bust- A Diamond Select Toys release! Spider-Sense…tingling! Spider-Man gets an alert on his old Spider-tingle in this all-new resin bust from DST! Standing approximately 6 inches tall on a pedestal base, this 1/7 scale bust captures the wall-crawler in an action pose and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk!"

The new Marvel Comics busts for X-Men and now Spider-Man have been really great, and this one takes the cake as the best. Diamond Select Toys has really come such a long way with their statues and busts, starting with an overhaul of their busts and then the introduction of their Gallery line of statues, which I still say are the best quality for the price of any statue line, maybe ever. That they took the time to and put in the effort to right this ship is not something you see too often from a company their size. Do yourself a favor and check these out; your local comic shop probably has some as well.