Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man vs. Villains The Lizard Diorama Revealed by Iron Studios

The Lizard is on the loose in New York as Iron Studios releases their latest Spider-Man vs. Villains diorama 1/10 Art Scale statue

Iron Studios is back for more web-slinging fun as they unveil their newest Marvel Comics Spider-Man vs. Villains 1/10 diorama. Spidey is in trouble as The Lizard has been unleashed once again; this deadly Doctor has gone too far this time and is really showing his teeth. Standing at 8.5" tall, Dr. Curt Conners is not blaming down and is out for blood with this sisterly detailed statue that is packed with tons of character. From a ripped lab coat to the textured scales on the Lizard, this is one Spider-Man villain statue that webheads will not want to miss. This marks the fourth statue in the Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama line, with Spidey and Venom kicking things off first and followed by Doctor Octopus. The power of The Lizard has been unleashed here, and Iron Studios did not hold back with this design or the details. Marvel Comics fans will find Dr. Curt Conners as The Lizard 1/10 Art Scale Statue already up for pre-order at $225 with a December 2024 release.

The Lizard Hunts for Spider-Man with New Statue

"Dr. Curt Connors, a talented surgeon, enlisted in the army where he performed emergency surgeries in many wounded soldiers in the battlefield. However, his right arm was terribly wounded in an explosion, resulting in its amputation. After returning to his civil life, Connors dedicated his existence to the creation of a serum that could regenerate lost limbs. Using the DNA of reptiles, that naturally regenerate lost limbs, Connors created a serum that he had sure it would work. Using himself as a test subject, Connors injected a dosage of his formula, and was ecstatic when his arm began regenerating. However, the reptilian DNA in which his serum was based on mixed with his own DNA, transforming him into a cruel creature known as The Lizard."

"Wishing to destroy every mammal on Earth, Lizard build many equipment and machines, but was always stopped by Spider-Man, that shares a feeling of compassion, piety, and friendship with Doctor Connors, which leads him to contain himself when fighting the scientist's monstrous alter-ego. As the Lizard, his mind oscillates between the irrational and the brilliant brain of Dr. Connors. When the aggressive mind of the Lizard prevails, he tries to get rid of his human personality, and when Dr. Connors' reason shines, he tries to get rid of the Lizard. For many times he and Spider-Man thought to have found the cure, but the Lizard always ends up returning."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!