Spidey and Green Goblin Become Dinosaurs with New LEGO Set

The world of LEGO continues to expand as a new collection of building sets are on the way including Spidey And His Amazing Friends

Article Summary LEGO unveils Spidey And His Amazing Friends Dino-Webs set for preschoolers.

Spidey, Spin, and Ghost-Spider transform into dinosaurs to save their HQ.

New villains include Green Goblin as a Velociraptor and Trapster.

143-piece set features minifigures and dinosaur figures, perfect for ages 4+.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends are back as LEGO has unveiled a brand new set filled with dino adventures. The hit Marvel preschooler show has entered a new prehistoric season with their new Dino-Webs adventures with Reptile. A new HQ has been created as Spidey, Spin, and Ghost-Spider gain some of Reptile's dinosaur-shifting abilities. This allows the team to turn into their very own dinosaurs to take on new problems and save the day. Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Dino-Webs also introduces a mix of dinosaur-inspired villains like Green Goblin as a Velociraptor, who is now attacking their HQ with Trapster.

The new Spidey and Gobby's Raptor Battle at Tree House HQ comes in at 143 pieces and features minifigures of Trapster, Ghost-Spider along with Dino-figures with Gobby-Raptor, Spidey-Rex, and Dino-Spin. Protect the HQ at all costs as Spdiey and the team attempt to save the day and in Dino-style. These sets are simple and easy for kids ages 4 and up to dive into the world of LEGO early and with one of their favorite shows. Priced at $54.99, Dino-Webs is set to come to life in January 2025.

Spidey and Gobby's Raptor Battle at Tree House HQ

"Kids aged 4 and up who love Super Heroes, dinosaurs and buildable toys will find all that and more in LEGO® Marvel Spidey And His Amazing Friends Spidey and Gobby's Raptor Battle at Tree House HQ (11200), a build-and-play adventure playset for boys and girls."

"The tree house has 3 platforms, including one with a large screen displaying the team's mission. There are Trapster, Ghost-Spider and Trace-E minifigures, plus Spidey-Rex, Gobby-Raptor and Dino-Spin buildable dinosaur figures. Trapster's aircraft has 2 shooters. Accessories include large web elements, red diamonds, a treasure chest, treasure map, sausage, egg, chicken leg, binoculars and an axe. A colorful picture-story guide is included to provide intuitive instructions. Separate bags contain bricks and a large Starter Brick to make construction quick and easy."

