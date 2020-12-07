Stan Lee Stands 23" Tall With New Statue From Iron Studios

Iron Studios brings the legacy of Stan Lee to collectors with their newest 1/4 scale statue. Standing roughly 23 inches tall, this statue depicts the godfather of Marvel Comics in all of his legendary glory. The massive statue will include two interchangeable portraits and two swappable arm poses. This will allow collectors to switch between a more heroic pose and a pose where his arms are extended. Iron Studios captures the likeness of the comic book great Stan Lee beautifully in this massive statue. If you are a Marvel Comics fan or just a fan of the legendary Stan Lee, then this is a statue that will bless your collection.

The Stan Lee Legacy Replica 1/4 Scale Statue is hand-painted and limited edition. With interchangeable heads and interchangeable arms, this will be a fun customizable piece for any Marvel Comics collector. The statue Is quite hefty and is priced at $799.99. The legacy of Stan Lee will be able to bless your collection in the third quarter of 2021, and pre-order links are already available and can be found located here. Don't forget to enhance more of your Marvel collection with some of the other amazing superhero statues that Iron Studios has to offer. From Marvel Cinematic Universe pieces, comic book sculpts, and even their massive X-Men vs. Sentinels diorama, they have it all and will take your man-cave to new levels.

To Infinity and Excelsior

The Amazing Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, The Invincible Iron Man, The Uncanny X-Men, The Mighty Thor … Every Marvel fan who has read comics since he was a child, grew up reading these titles on the first page, with a signature before the same ones that said … "Stan Lee Presents':", showing the pride of its creator with his heroic legends of pop culture, that this genius master of ninth art has gifted with his legacy so many generations and will continue adding many more.

Much more than a writer, editor, publicist, producer, director, entrepreneur and even actor, participating for seconds in films adapted from their creations, but always in a fun and unusual way, as well as in several TV series. Stanley Martin Lieber, or simply Stan Lee, was and still is a captivating and likeable figure, who has always smiled, and brought joy and enthusiasm presenting his creations at Marvel.

Worthy of this legendary writer, today … Iron Studios presents: "Stan Lee Pow! Statue Studios – Legacy Replica 1/4 – Iron Studios"! A figure in the impressive 1/4 scale, on a luxurious base with adornments around it, reminiscent of several of his most famous creations and a front plate with his unmistakable signature, which accompanied us in the comics. The statue also has two pairs of arms and two interchangeable heads for different presentation poses, with the option of his arms extended or around his waist, as he would say, "Stan Lee presents:"! Grow your collection with this Marvel Comics Collectible Statue!

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Includes extra head

Includes 2 sets of arms

Product dimensions: 23.8" (H) x 10.2" (W) x 11.2" (D)

Product Weight: 14.1 lbs