Lord Voldemort Arises Once Again With New 12" Star Ace Toys Figure

He Who Must Not Be Named is back as Star Ace Toys, and Sideshow Collectibles reveals new Harry Potter 1/6 scale figures. We have already seen Harry Potter come to life from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire which fans can view here. This time we get an older version of Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Standing 12" tall, Star Ace Toys has increased the size of their popular 1/8 scale figure giving wizards and witches a figure with greater detail than before. Voldemort will have a fabric-tailored outfit, 30 points of articulation, a hand-painted head sculpt, and a nice set of accessories and swappable parts. This dark lord is loaded up with 6 interchangeable hands, 2 head sculpts, magic effects, both his and Dumbledore's wands and display stand.

The Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Lord Voldemort Sixth Scale Figure from Star Ace Toys are priced at $248. He is set to be reborn once again between September 2021 – October 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Payment plans are available, and fans can also find the Triwizard Tournament Harry Potter 1/6 scale figure located here.

"They never learn. Such a pity." – He Who Must Not Be Named. Sideshow Collectibles is pleased to present the Lord Voldemort Sixth Scale Figure by Star Ace Toys. The film accurate collectible figure of the Dark Lord, sworn enemy of Harry Potter, stands approximately 12 inches tall and features an authentic likeness of Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort in the movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Fans can recreate their favorite thrilling scenes with two interchangeable heads and many detailed wizarding accessories!

The Lord Voldemort Sixth Scale Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and Detailed Fully Realized Likeness of Lord Voldemort in the Movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Accurate Facial Expression with Detailed Skin Texture

Body with Over 30 Points of Articulation

Approximately 30cm Tall

Each Head Sculpt is Specially Hand-Painted

Two (2) Interchangeable Heads: One (1) Normal Facial Expression One (1) Fierce Facial Expression

Six (6) Interchangeable Hands Including: One (1) Pair of Open Hands One (1) Pair of Hands for Holding Wand One (1) Pair of Hands for Different Pose



Costume:

One (1) Dark Wizard Robe

Accessories: