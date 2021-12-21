Star Trek The Borg Queen Replica Arrives from Factory Entertainment

The Borg Collective is back as Factory Entertainment reveals their newest replica collectible from Star Trek: First Contact. A physical skull prop was created for the film, and Factory Entertainment has copied the surfing prop to give it to fans. Limited to only 250 pieces, Star Trek fans will receive an exact replica of The Borg Queen with a combination of plastic and rubber elements with an articulated spine. Factory Entertainment also uses the battle damaged design with added LEDs to bring the replica even more to life. The Star Trek: First Contact Borg Queen Skull Signature Edition Prop Replica will even come with a cast metal hand-signed plaque from the Borg Queen herself, Alice Krige. Priced at a whopping $1,499.99, this incredible replica is set to release in Q2 2022, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"From Factory Entertainment. In Star Trek: First Contact, The Borg Queen was memorably portrayed on-screen by Alice Krige. Factory Entertainment is proud to present this replica as a Signature Edition, with a plaque personally signed by Ms. Krige! This Borg Queen Skull Signature Edition Replica has been copied directly from the surviving prop in the CBS archives to ensure accuracy. The main body is cast from polyurethane resin with an electroplated chrome finish."

"The replica is augmented by various plastic and rubber parts to match the original prop and features an articulated spinal cord, and each replica has been hand-weathered to lend a 'battle damaged' appearance. Electronic light features incude multiple LEDs and a 'fade-out' sequence that replicates the moment that the Borg Queen ceased to function. This is a limited signature edition of just 250 pieces and includes a cast metal hand-signed plaque, a display stand, and certificate of authenticity/prop story booklet. Requires 3x AAA Batteries (not included). "