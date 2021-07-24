Star Trek: TNG Medical Set Replica Coming from Factory Entertainment

Factory Entertainment is beaming in a brand new replica collectible from the hit sci-fi television series Star Trek: The Next Generation. They have seemly travel to the 24th-century as they release their The Next Generation Medical Set. Be a physician from the future with this beautifully recreated replica created from timeless hours of footage from the Star Trek series. The limited edition medical collection will include iconic tools from The Next Generation with starting with the Hypospray that comes with interchangeable vials. Fans will also get a Hand Scanner, and both will feature lights and sound effects as well as be showcased in die-cast metal bodies.

Star Trek: The Next Generation fan are getting a very unique and amazing collectible by Factory Entertainment from its faithfully recreated tools to the added lights and sound sit will be a must have collectible. The Next Generation Medical Set Prop Replica from Factory Entertainment is priced at $400. The replica is set to relax between April – June 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Factory Entertainment's The Next Generation Medical Set Replica has been copied directly from surviving resources in the CBS archives to ensure accuracy. Our development team also spent many hours analyzing footage to fine-tune the details. This 1:1 scale set replicates two iconic props used by 24th-century physicians in Star Trek: The Next Generation. It consists of a Hypospray, with interchangeable vials, and a Hand Scanner. Both feature electronic light and sound effects and are crafted with heavy die-cast metal bodies."

"Each numbered, limited edition, and museum-quality replica set comes with a wooden presentation case, cast metal plaque, and a certificate of authenticity prop story booklet and will make a fine addition to any Star Trek collection. The Hypospray and the Hand Scanner each operate on three LR44 batteries (included)."