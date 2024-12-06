Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship Coming Soon to LEGO

Get ready to add some new bricks to your collection as LEGO has unveiled a brand new Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship

Article Summary LEGO unveils a 450-piece Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship model from Attack of the Clones.

The replica features detailed design and stands about 6” tall, 9” long, and 5” wide on a display base.

Available for pre-order at $49.99, the set releases January 1, 2025, perfect for collectors and builders.

Part of LEGO's collectible Star Wars Starship Collection, ideal for reliving the Battle of Geonosis.

A new ship is ready to enter your growing squadron as LEGO has unveiled its newest Star Wars microship replica. Coming to life from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the Acclamator-class Assault Ship is a versatile Republic warship that was introduced during the Clone Wars. It was designed by Rothana Heavy Engineering and served as both a troop transport and a battleship. With an actual length of 752 meters, it would carry up to 16,000 clone troopers, as well as Clone Wars vehicles like AT-TEs and LAAT gunships, and even supplies for planetary invasions. LEGO is now bringing this iconic Star Wars ship to life with a brand new 450-piece starship model that comes in at 6" tall, 9" long, and 5" wide. Return to the Battle of Geonosis with this beauty that features its distinct coloring as well as a themed display base. The Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship is set for a January 1, 2025 release, and pre-orders are live through LEGO right now for $49.99.

Star Wars – Acclamator-Class Assault Ship

"Be transported to the drama of the Battle of Geonosis as you build the first-ever LEGO® Star Wars™ construction model of an Acclamator-Class Assault Ship (75404). This Star Wars collectible build-and-display starship model captures many authentic details of the iconic vehicle seen in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones™. Enjoy quality time immersing yourself in the complex, rewarding build, and display your creation on the stand with a nameplate."

Build-and-display starship model – Relive dramatic Battle of Geonosis scenes as you build a mid-scale LEGO® Star Wars™ recreation of an Acclamator-Class Assault Ship

Authentically detailed Star Wars™ vehicle – Recreate iconic features of an Acclamator-Class Assault Ship as seen in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones™

Part of the LEGO® Star Wars™ Starship Collection – This set is part of a collectible series featuring mid-scale buildable models of iconic starships

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!