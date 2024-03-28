Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Ahsoka HK-87 Assassin Droid Joins The Vintage Collection

Imperial March continues with a new set of impressive Star Wars collectibles and Hasbro has some fun new releases heading our way

A new Star Wars mystery awaits as Hasbro is returning to the events of Ahsoka with a new The Vintage Collection figure. Coming from the opening sequence of the series, fans were introduced to some new deadly assassin droids, including the HK-87 Assassin Droid seen on the planet Arcana. These deadly droids put up quite the fight against Ahsoka and would greatly enhance any Star Wars bounty hunter fan collection. Hasbro has revealed that this droid is back and getting its own card back release. Coming in at 3.75" tall, this assassin is ready to join your Ahsoka collection with a soft goods cape and staff. The craftmanship on HK-87's body is nicely done, and snagging up a few of these might be a deadly scenario for many other Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures. Pre-orders for the HK-87 Assassin Droid (Arcana) are already live for $16.99 and are set to deploy in October 2024. Be on the lookout for more droid reinforcements as well coming from Hasbro, like new card backed Dark Troopers from The Mandalorian.

The HK-87 Assassin Droid from Ahsoka Comes to TVC

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID (ARCANA) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Fall 2024). Assassins by design, the HK-87 droids loyal to Morgan Elsbeth have served her as tireless bodyguards and enforcers."

"Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID figure (VC #330) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: AHSOKA. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and entertainment-inspired staff accessory."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!