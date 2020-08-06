Star Wars Tuskan Raider Goes Barbaric With Kotobukiya

The deserts of Tatooine are not safe tonight as Tusken Raider's have been seen in the area. These Star Wars creatures are deadly and Kotobukiya is giving them their own statue. From Akashi Okazaki, this Barbaric Desert Tribe design comes to life with a. Beautiful 14" tall statue. The statue will also include a special poster showing off the original artwork that inspired this piece. With wraps around the face, desert and skull base, sandy robes, and so much more, his statue features high amounts of detail that any Star Wars fan can appreciate. This Tusken Raider will be a great piece to add to any collector's Tatooine collection.

It is a unique choice to pick the Tusken Raiden as the newest Artist Series statue. They knocked it out of the park though and the amount of detail on this piece is truly a wonder. Star Wars fans will not want to miss this Tatooine beast but beware your wallet as they never travel alone. The Star Wars: A New Hope ArtFX Artist Series Tusken Raider Barbaric Desert Tribe Statue from Kotobukiya will be priced at $199.99. He is set to release in January 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing Star Wars statues from Kotobukiya like Force Awakens Rey, Kylo Ren, and Imperial Fighter Pilot.

ARTFX Artist Series Tusken Raider Barbaric Desert Tribe

"A new Kotobukiya Star Wars project is now here! The second artist in this collaborative new series is the globally renowned Takashi Okazaki! Tusken Raider Barbaric Desert Tribe is the name of this work of art that the design of the statue is based off of. From the work of art's title to the posing and character design, all aspects are based on Takashi's original concept.

Be sure to add this special Tusken Raider(TM) statue from Star Wars: A New Hope, who is brought to life in Takashi Okazaki's unique vision, to your very own collection. The original artwork that the statue is based off of will be included as an art print with this figure. Keep your eyes peeled for more to come in Kotobukiya's ARTFX Artist Series."

(C) & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.