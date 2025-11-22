Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Battlefront II General Grevious Returns with Hasbro Reissue

New Star Wars reissues are here from Hasbro including some popular Gaming Greats releases like Battlefront II General Grevious

Article Summary General Grievous returns as a Black Series action figure from Star Wars: Battlefront II Gaming Greats line

Figure features battle damaged design, fully articulated body, and four lightsabers for display

Hasbro’s reissue gives collectors another chance to secure this fan-favorite Star Wars villain

Pre-orders available now on Hasbro Pulse for $42.99 with an April 2026 release date announced

General Grievous is one of the major villains from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, first appearing in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. He was once a warlord from the planet Kalee, but was severely injured, becoming a cyborg by the Separatists. This turned him into a powerful mix of alien biology and machine, making him a deadly threat across the galaxy. He was trained in lightsaber arts by Count Dooku and became known for hunting Jedi and collecting their lightsabers as trophies.

Hasbro is now bringing back this infamous Jedi Hunter as they debut a new Star Wars: The Black Series reissue. This version of General Grievous comes to life from the Gaming Greats line, inspired by his appearance in Star Wars: Battlefront II. This figure has battle damaged deco along with a fully articulated body with four arms that can hold the four included lightsabers. Collectors who missed the previous release have a second chance, as pre-orders are now live on Hasbro Pulse for $42.99, with an April 2026 release.

Star Wars: Battlefront II – The Black Series General Grievous

"This collectible Black Series figure is detailed to look like General Grievous (Battle Damaged) from the Star Wars: Battlefront II video game, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II: This General Grievous (Battle Damaged) action figure is inspired by the Star Wars: Battlefront II video game – a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure (15 cm) featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collections

GAMING GREATS GENERAL GRIEVOUS (BATTLE DAMAGED): Kaleesh cyborg General Grievous was a brilliant Separatist military strategist whose mere presence caused unease amongst his enemies

