Star Wars Celebrations 22' Hasbro Showcase: The Black Series

Hasbro has been dishing out some pretty incredible reveals for the Star Wars Celebration. The surprises continue as we hit their booth, giving fans a closer look at some of the new reveals. We are just showing some of the new Star Wars The Black Series reveals here, but stay tuned for The Vintage Collection. We did see some new reveals today, with four new Inquisitors from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hasbro even had some on the floor. Some of the new reveals included another The Mandalorian Greef Karga as well as a new Attack of the Clones release with Aayla Secura and a The Clone Wars (Season 7) Darth Maul.

Luckily we were able to get a closer look at all three of their figures and they look incredible. I have been waiting for more Jedi to arrive in The Black Series and Aayla is perfect. Maul is a nice new addition, and it is a figure fans have been waiting for for a long time, so it is nice to see him finally arrive. The new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game is also getting some new collectibles before the games 2023 launch with the Riot Scout Trooper. Hasbro really loves to build up more enemies than main characters for their Gaming Greats line, and this new design will help Empire fanatics build up their army.

However, the coolest reveal was the new Star Wars Concept Series The Black Series 2-Pack (see above). This pack will be a Disney Parks (maybe shopDisney) exclusive and comes with Ralph McQuarrie designs for Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi. This classic design comes to life with impressive detail and they both look incredible. The modified Darth Vader armor is a nice touch, and I know he will be a must have figure for any Star Wars Darth Vader collection. Pre-order information has not been revealed, but the new Inquisitors will be popping up for preorder on June 1, 2022 here and at most online retailers.