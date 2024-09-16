Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Clone Commander Bacara Joins the Fight with Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as they unveil their next set of upcoming intergalactic Star Wars collectibles

Get ready to deploy some reinforcements to your Clone collection as Hasbro has unveiled their newest The Black Series figure. Clone Commander Bacara (CC-1138) has arrived and is now ready to enforce rules and regulations on your growing army. Bacara was a highly disciplined and tactical leader in the Grand Army of the Republic. Known for his strict command style, Bacara led the Galactic Marines, a specialized division of the clone troopers. Commander Bacara fought alongside Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi during the Clone Wars and was seen in Revenge of the Sith on the planet of Mygeeto. However, when Order 66 was executed, Bacara, like many clone commanders, turned on his Jedi general without hesitation, bringing a new era to the Republic. His armor is faithfully sculpted from Revenge of the Sith, he will come with two blasters, and is priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers, and he is set to arrive in Winter 2024.

Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Commander Bacara

"Known for his aggressive tactics, Clone Commander Bacara led the Galactic Marines — a unit of clone troopers famous for their distinctive armor and relentlessness in combat. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series."

"This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Clone Commander Bacara from the classic film STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character art. Features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display and comes with 2 blaster accessories."

