Star Wars Clone Trooper 332nd Company Helmet Revealed by Hasbro Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during Star Wars Celebration including a new electronic replica helmet

Return to the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with Hasbro's latest The Black Series replica. A new electronic helmet is on the way as the 332nd Clone Trooper helmet comes to life for the first time. To help divide and conquer, members of the 501st entered under the command of Ahsoka Tano during the Siege of Mandalore. These troopers painted Ahsoka's signature features on their helmets, and the 332nd was formed. Hasbro has faithfully brought this helmet to life with weathered deco, one size-fits all design, and a voice distortion feature. These premium helmets are incredible collectible for any Star Wars fans, and it is nice to see more love for The Clone Wars. The 332nd Clone Trooper Replica Helmet is priced at $131.99 and is set for a Fall 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live here and exclusively at other Fan Channel stores like Amazon, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, and local shops.

The Ahsoka Clone Trooper Helmet Comes to Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA'S CLONE TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET – (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $131.99/Available: Fall 2023) During the Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano asked the Jedi to help a besieged Mandalore. Though little Republic support could be spared, a 501st Clone Trooper division pledged their loyalty to Ahsoka, demonstrated by their repainted helmets."

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium roleplay, AHSOKA'S CLONE TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. Features premium deco, realistic detail, series-inspired design and electronic voice distortion so fans and collectors can have their voice to sound just like a Clone Trooper. Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1pm ET at Amazon and additional fan channel retailers. [Requires 3x AAA batteries – not included]."