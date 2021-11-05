Star Wars Clone Trooper Jesse Returns with New 1:6 Hot Toys Figure
Star Wars: The Clone Wars is one of my favorite pieces in the franchise, and it is many due to the Clone Troopers. So many Clones shined in this series, especially with the 501st Legion with Captain Rex and his fellow soldiers. Fives, Echo, Kix, and Jesse were some of my favorite, and it looks like Jesse is back as the newest Star Wars: The Clone Wars Hot Toys figure. This faithful soldier followed his orders till the end, and sadly he did not get to see the Rise of the Empire or the survival of The Bad Batch.
However, fans get to relive iconic Clone Wars moments with this fully detailed figure and features a removable helmet, tattooed head sculpt, macrobinoculars, and holograms of Darth Sidious and a LAAT. This figure is beautifully done and will be a great figure to add alongside the upcoming Captain Rex, Captain Vaughn, and other Clone Wars Hot Toys figures. Clone Trooper Jesse is set to release between October – December 2022 with a price of $285. 501st fanatics will be able to pre-order this awesome figure right here with payment plans available.
"The clone troopers of the 501st Legion are a tight-knit bunch, loyal to their Jedi General, Anakin Skywalker™. Jesse is a hard-fighting patriot who proudly wears the cog-shaped symbol of the Galactic Republic on his helmet, and has a large tattoo that covers his face. After the execution of Order 66, however, Jesse and the rest of the clones are blindly loyal to the Emperor, and not even his brother, the clone known as Rex, can compete with the chip's programming."
"Today Hot Toys is delighted to further expand its Star Wars: The Clone Wars collectible line-up, and officially present the new 1/6th scale Clone Trooper Jesse collectible figure inspired by the hit animation series! The realistically-detailed collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Jesse featuring wonderful recreation of his Clone Trooper armor and helmet, an interchangeable head sculpt with astonishing likeness, specially applied weathering effects, a pair of blaster pistols, a blaster rifle, a detachable backpack, miniature holograms, and a display base!"
The 1/6th scale Clone Trooper Jesse Collectible Figure specially features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Clone Trooper Jesse in Star Wars: The Clone Wars series
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression, detailed skin texture, and tattoos
- One (1) newly crafted helmet with weathering effects and one (1) macrobinoculars
- Approximately 30 cm tall
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of hands for holding gun
- One (1) pair of relaxed hand
- One (1) opened right hand
- Two (2) gesture hands
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) finely crafted Jesse armor with distinctive blue details and weathering effects
- One (1) pair of pauldron with magnetically attachable black chest pouch
- One (1) white colored utility belt with attached command skirts and pistol holsters
- One (1) black colored under-suit
- One (1) pair of blue, white colored boots with weathering effects
Weapons:
- One (1) blaster rifle
- Two (2) blaster pistols
Accessories:
- One (1) military backpack (equipped with magnetic function)
- One (1) hologram figure of Darth Sidious
- One (1) hologram figure of LAAT vehicle
- One (1) holoprojector
- A figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate