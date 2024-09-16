Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Clone Trooper Lieutenant (Teth) Deploys with New TVC

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as they unveil their next set of upcoming intergalactic Star Wars collectibles

Article Summary Hasbro announces new TVC Clone Trooper Lieutenants for $16.99, arriving March 2025 with premium details and design.

Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka series, these 3.75-inch figures feature long and short blaster accessories.

Clone Trooper Lieutenants showcase iconic blue markings and mid-rank leadership within the Grand Army of the Republic.

Celebrate Star Wars heritage with Kenner branding and unique VC numbers for collectors (VC #348).

In Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, fans were finally introduced to the arrival of Clone Troopers. These soldiers of the Republic were an essential piece of the sinister action of Darth Sidious as he played both sides of the war. One of those soldiers was the Phase I Clone Trooper Lieutenants, who played a pivotal role in the early days of the Clone Wars. They were distinguished by their blue markings on their signature white armor, and these lieutenants would serve as mid-ranking officers within the Grand Army of the Republic. They were trained to lead squads in battle, with more tactical and leadership skills compared to standard troopers. These troopers recently reappeared in flashbacks during Star Wars: Ahsoka and now they are coming to life with a new The Vintage Collection figure. Build up your army of Phase I Clones for $16.99 each, they are set to arrive on the Battlefront in March 2025, and pre-orders are live.

Star Wars: TVC Clone Trooper Lieutenant (Teth)

"Traveling through the World Between Worlds, Ahsoka Tano recollects the perils of the Clone Wars and fights alongside the brave clone troopers of the Galactic Republic. Based on a clone trooper lieutenant from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure comes with long and short blaster accessories and makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #348). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!